Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Trading Up 10.5%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 1,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Ayala Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Get Ayala alerts:

Ayala Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.0473 dividend. This is a boost from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Ayala’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.72%.

About Ayala

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. It develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial lots, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.