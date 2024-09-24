Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.82. 14,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 80,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Ayro Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.48. Ayro had a negative net margin of 7,280.18% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. On average, analysts expect that Ayro, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

