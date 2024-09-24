Banco Bradesco S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE:BBDO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 7,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.21.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

