Banco Bradesco S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,657. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

