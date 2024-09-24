Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) to Issue Dividend of €0.10

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.2 %

LON:BNC traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 379 ($5.07). The stock had a trading volume of 195,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,173. The stock has a market cap of £58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 423 ($5.66). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 364.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.23.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Banco Santander (LON:BNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.