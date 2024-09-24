Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) to Issue Dividend of €0.10

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.2 %

LON:BNC traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 379 ($5.07). The stock had a trading volume of 195,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,173. The stock has a market cap of £58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 423 ($5.66). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 364.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.23.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

