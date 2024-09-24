Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIL) Plans Dividend of $0.00

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0041 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BCIL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014. Bancreek International Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.80.

About Bancreek International Large Cap ETF

The Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (BCIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed investing in large-cap non-US companies in developed markets. The fund aims for long-term growth of capital BCIL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Bancreek.

