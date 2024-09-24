Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Bancreek US Large Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BCUS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. 149,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,215. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.95. Bancreek US Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77.

About Bancreek US Large Cap ETF

The Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF (BCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies the sub-adviser believes exhibit structurally advantaged business models. BCUS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Bancreek.

