Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Boosted by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after buying an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,601,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $6,336,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 835,908,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,088,345,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $465,811,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 835,908,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,088,345,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,780,724 shares of company stock worth $5,342,589,705. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

