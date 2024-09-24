Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $595.50

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 595.50 ($7.95) and last traded at GBX 496.30 ($6.62), with a volume of 2249688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.67).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDEV. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.21) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.47) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.67) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDEV

Barratt Developments Stock Down 1.0 %

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4,166.67, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 516.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 493.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.80 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Barratt Developments

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £569.94 ($760.73). 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.