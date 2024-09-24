Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $595.50

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 595.50 ($7.95) and last traded at GBX 496.30 ($6.62), with a volume of 2249688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.67).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDEV. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.21) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.47) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.67) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
Barratt Developments Stock Down 1.0 %
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.80 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.
Insider Activity at Barratt Developments
In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £569.94 ($760.73). 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
