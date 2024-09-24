Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.57

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.57 and last traded at $114.86, with a volume of 14864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Belden Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,137 shares of company stock worth $1,095,457. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Belden by 198.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 53,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 99,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,113,000 after buying an additional 149,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1,724.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 98,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

