Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 52000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Bengal Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.19.
Bengal Energy Company Profile
Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bengal Energy
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Bengal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bengal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.