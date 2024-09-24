Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 18.49 and last traded at 18.59. 31,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 25,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.42.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.57.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 EPS for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 609.77% and a negative return on equity of 225.59%. The firm had revenue of 32.26 million for the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

