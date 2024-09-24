BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) Trading Down 4.7%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVOTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.13. 198,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 52,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a market cap of $21.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

BetterLife Pharma, Inc is an early stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. It also offers drug delivery platform technologies. Its product lines include capsules, tablets, and softgels; bulk powder; stick packs; beverages; oral solutions; lotions, creams, and gels; pet food additives; gum, mints, and candies; and sexual health products.

