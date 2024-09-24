Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 1%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €41.60 ($46.22) and last traded at €41.60 ($46.22). Approximately 161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.00 ($46.67).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $823.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of €41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.76.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: European Union, Rest of the World, and Stateless. The company specializes primarily in the therapeutic areas of clinical immunology, haematology, and intensive care medicine.

