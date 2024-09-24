BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

