BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Position Trimmed by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,219 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,948,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 140,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BTZ stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.