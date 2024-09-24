BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.53

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 522467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

