BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Trading Up 2.5%

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.71). 823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.64).

BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 194.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,255.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get BlackRock Income and Growth alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock Income and Growth news, insider Graeme Proudfoot purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £37,600 ($50,186.87). Insiders own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Income and Growth

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.