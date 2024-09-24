BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.26

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 206488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. StockNews.com cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 44.47, a quick ratio of 44.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $700.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 388.57%.

In related news, Director Philip M. Tseng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,552.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip M. Tseng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,552.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,077.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $381,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3,878.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,492,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,922,000 after buying an additional 17,053,151 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,678,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 619,519 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 61.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

