BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.63

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.63 and last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 14679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

