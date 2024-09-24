BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 204,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 98,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
BlackSky Technology Stock Down 6.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $740.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.00.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Company Profile
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackSky Technology
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.