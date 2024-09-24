BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 204,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 98,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

BlackSky Technology Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $740.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.