Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 3.8%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)'s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 2,264,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,930,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 586,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 121,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

