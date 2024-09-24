BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.65

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 255507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at BluMetric Environmental

In other BluMetric Environmental news, insider Roger Michael Woeller sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$260,000.00. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

