BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.97

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.97 and last traded at $108.91, with a volume of 20919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.69.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3371 dividend. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. David Kennon Inc increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,043.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 44,315 shares during the period.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

