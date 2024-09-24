BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.97

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.97 and last traded at $108.91, with a volume of 20919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.69.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3371 dividend. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
