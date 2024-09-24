Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

