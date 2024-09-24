Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Shares Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Bowen Acquisition were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 328,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Bowen Acquisition by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Bowen Acquisition by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 111,478 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 210,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowen Acquisition alerts:

Bowen Acquisition Stock Performance

BOWN stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $10.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

About Bowen Acquisition

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.