Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Director Patricia Mulroy Sells 700 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $16,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,411 shares in the company, valued at $442,600.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patricia Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Patricia Mulroy sold 700 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $16,268.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 90,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,160. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

