BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in BP by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth $264,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BP by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BP by 2.2% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 212,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in BP by 10.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. BP’s payout ratio is 59.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

