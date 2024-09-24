BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.43

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 672606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTSG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.32.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

