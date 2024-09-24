Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT at $35.13

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.