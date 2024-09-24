Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT at $35.13

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.13.
A number of analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th.
NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $31.69.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
