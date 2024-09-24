Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.50

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.50 and last traded at C$31.65, with a volume of 17333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.50.
Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.
Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.85%.
Insider Activity
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
