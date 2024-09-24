Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.50

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.50 and last traded at C$31.65, with a volume of 17333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, insider Brookfield Corporation purchased 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.93 per share, with a total value of C$36,167.01. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 33,910 shares of company stock valued at $823,511. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

