BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 29.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

About BTU Metals

(Get Free Report)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.