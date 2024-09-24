Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Shares Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,186 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 5.25% of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUJA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the first quarter worth $117,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 112,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 209,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 alerts:

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUJA opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.