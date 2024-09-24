BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.96

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.96 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 436249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.23.

BYD Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

