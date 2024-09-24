Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
TDSC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,785. The firm has a market cap of $237.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.40. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile
