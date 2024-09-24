Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1606 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TDSB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 5,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,860. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF alerts:

About Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 7% from peak to trough.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.