Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 33,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 135,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Cabral Gold Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

