Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.34

Shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 5890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadeler A/S from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Cadeler A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLR. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 410,148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth $4,318,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $3,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
