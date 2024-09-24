Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Up 1.2%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $46.55. 1,697,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,344,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $6,590,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,327,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $295,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.