Cameo Cobalt (CVE:CRU) Stock Price Down 20%

Cameo Cobalt Corp (CVE:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 10,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 421,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Cameo Cobalt Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Cameo Cobalt

Cameo Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Chile. Its flagship project, the Carrizal Alto cobalt property covering an area of 456 hectares located in Carrizal Alto district. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

