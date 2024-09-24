Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 892,953 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 777,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,953 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

