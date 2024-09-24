Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Shares Up 33.3%

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 145,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 63,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada Rare Earth Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,260.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Canada Rare Earth Company Profile

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramic and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

