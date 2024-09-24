Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 40000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canadian Spirit Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

