Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.75

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$53.75 and last traded at C$53.11, with a volume of 41320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$55.80 to C$60.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.03.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.50.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.27). Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of C$298.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.88 million.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total transaction of C$200,538.00. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

