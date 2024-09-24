CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) Shares Up 3%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.60. 1,425,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 528,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.
CannTrust Stock Up 3.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60.
About CannTrust
CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.
