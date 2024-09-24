Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.75

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 2258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.68.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.03.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

