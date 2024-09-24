Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.10

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 20331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Up 7.5 %
Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.
