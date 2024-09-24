Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $145.55 and last traded at $145.87. Approximately 784,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,480,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.21.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $511,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

