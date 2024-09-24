Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Major Shareholder Buys $14,999,997.52 in Stock

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon acquired 2,798,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 52.4 %

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 30,470,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,761. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $291.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

