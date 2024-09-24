Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Major Shareholder Buys $14,999,997.52 in Stock

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon acquired 2,798,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 52.4 %
Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 30,470,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,761. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $291.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 3.92.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
