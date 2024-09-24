Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.53 and last traded at $97.53. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
